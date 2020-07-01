Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.38% to Rs 6.08 croreNet profit of Auto Pins (India) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.38% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.22% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 26.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.089.71 -37 26.9435.86 -25 OPM %1.971.85 -2.411.70 - PBDT0.200.19 5 0.930.87 7 PBT0.090.10 -10 0.490.50 -2 NP0.160.08 100 0.490.63 -22
