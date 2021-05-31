Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 114.31 points or 0.48% at 23458.09 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 4.47%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.85%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.84%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.61%),Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.35%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.09%), and MRF Ltd (down 0%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.25%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.19%), and Bosch Ltd (up 1.15%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 392.5 or 0.76% at 51815.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102 points or 0.66% at 15537.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 106.37 points or 0.45% at 23585.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.78 points or 0.24% at 7433.88.

On BSE,1701 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)