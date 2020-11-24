Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 359.63 points or 1.82% at 20115.77 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 3.05%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.91%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.7%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.08%),Cummins India Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.18%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.98%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.86%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.62%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 0.4%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 0.28%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 342.06 or 0.78% at 44419.21.

The Nifty 50 index was up 87.95 points or 0.68% at 13014.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 125.6 points or 0.77% at 16530.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.43 points or 0.56% at 5609.06.

On BSE,1301 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)