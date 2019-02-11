JUST IN
Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Autoline Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 104.63 crore

Net Loss of Autoline Industries reported to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 104.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 103.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales104.63103.15 1 OPM %-3.58-0.47 -PBDT-11.26-8.53 -32 PBT-16.43-14.10 -17 NP-16.43-14.10 -17

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

