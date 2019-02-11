Autoline Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.43 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.43% to Rs 104.63 croreNet Loss of Autoline Industries reported to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.43% to Rs 104.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 103.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales104.63103.15 1 OPM %-3.58-0.47 -PBDT-11.26-8.53 -32 PBT-16.43-14.10 -17 NP-16.43-14.10 -17
