Autoline Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.71% to Rs 54.91 crore

Net loss of Autoline Industries reported to Rs 16.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 36.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.71% to Rs 54.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 65.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.05% to Rs 316.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 452.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

54.91116.11316.27452.13-7.387.57-3.981.65-11.59-2.77-41.42-27.63-16.74-7.83-62.37-48.86-16.7036.06-65.87-4.61

