Automobile Corporation Of Goa reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 157.26% to Rs 133.08 croreNet profit of Automobile Corporation Of Goa reported to Rs 7.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 157.26% to Rs 133.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales133.0851.73 157 OPM %5.63-6.05 -PBDT9.42-0.77 LP PBT8.25-2.04 LP NP7.73-1.55 LP
