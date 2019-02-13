JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.40% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 37.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 485.78 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles rose 37.00% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 485.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 407.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales485.78407.93 19 OPM %11.4810.81 -PBDT56.3545.41 24 PBT44.9033.78 33 NP30.5522.30 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements