Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 37.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 485.78 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles rose 37.00% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 485.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 407.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales485.78407.93 19 OPM %11.4810.81 -PBDT56.3545.41 24 PBT44.9033.78 33 NP30.5522.30 37
