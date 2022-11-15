Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 206.25% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant for Rs 725.7 crore
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to acquire Ford India's Sanand Plant
Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio; to roll out Tiago EV
Barometers turn range bound; PSU bank shares rally
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility signs MoU with Gujarat Govt.
-
Sales rise 129.60% to Rs 17.84 croreNet profit of Autoriders International rose 206.25% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 129.60% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.847.77 130 OPM %28.4829.73 -PBDT4.722.22 113 PBT2.940.96 206 NP2.940.96 206
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU