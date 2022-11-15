Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 206.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 129.60% to Rs 17.84 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International rose 206.25% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 129.60% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.847.7728.4829.734.722.222.940.962.940.96

