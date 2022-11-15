JUST IN
Autoriders International standalone net profit rises 206.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 129.60% to Rs 17.84 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International rose 206.25% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 129.60% to Rs 17.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.847.77 130 OPM %28.4829.73 -PBDT4.722.22 113 PBT2.940.96 206 NP2.940.96 206

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

