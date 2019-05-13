Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 85.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 532.11 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 85.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 39.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 532.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 443.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.97% to Rs 119.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 2130.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2335.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

