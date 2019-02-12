Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 59.99% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 23.61% to Rs 522.02 crore

Net profit of Avadh Sugar & Energy declined 59.99% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.61% to Rs 522.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 683.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales522.02683.33 -24 OPM %9.4911.72 -PBDT33.2366.12 -50 PBT22.2954.93 -59 NP17.2243.04 -60

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

