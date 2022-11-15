JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 70.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Available Finance declined 70.80% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.20 -15 OPM %64.7170.00 -PBDT0.080.14 -43 PBT0.080.14 -43 NP17.2058.91 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU