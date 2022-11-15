Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 70.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Available Finance declined 70.80% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.170.2064.7170.000.080.140.080.1417.2058.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)