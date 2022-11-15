Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 70.80% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.00% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Available Finance declined 70.80% to Rs 17.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.20 -15 OPM %64.7170.00 -PBDT0.080.14 -43 PBT0.080.14 -43 NP17.2058.91 -71
