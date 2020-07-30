JUST IN
Available Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of Available Finance reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.93% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 94.64% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.05-0.17 LP 1.090.56 95 OPM %100.95141.18 -88.0760.71 - PBDT1.11-0.01 LP 0.98-0.02 LP PBT1.11-0.01 LP 0.98-0.02 LP NP0.23-0.01 LP 49.3835.29 40

