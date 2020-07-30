Available Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indergiri Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Stock exchanges shut today on account of Ramzan Id
PFC Q3 net down 12 pc to Rs 3,386 cr
Market Creators standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2019 quarter
Trade cautiously in around 480 illiquid stocks: BSE, NSE to investors
-
Sales reported at Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of Available Finance reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs -0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.93% to Rs 49.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 94.64% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.05-0.17 LP 1.090.56 95 OPM %100.95141.18 -88.0760.71 - PBDT1.11-0.01 LP 0.98-0.02 LP PBT1.11-0.01 LP 0.98-0.02 LP NP0.23-0.01 LP 49.3835.29 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU