Available Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 4.00% to Rs 0.24 croreNet loss of Available Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.240.25 -4 OPM %75.0076.00 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020.02 PL
