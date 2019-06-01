Avance Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.97% to Rs 3.04 croreNet Loss of Avance Technologies reported to Rs 21.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 58.97% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 88.36% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.047.41 -59 3.4029.22 -88 OPM %8.22-0.13 --3.530.41 - PBDT0.100.04 150 0.750.17 341 PBT0.100.04 150 0.750.17 341 NP-21.60-0.01 -215900 -20.950.12 PL
