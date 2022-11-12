JUST IN
Avance Technologies standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.61% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies declined 75.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.61% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.484.87 -70 OPM %2.703.49 -PBDT0.040.16 -75 PBT0.040.16 -75 NP0.040.16 -75

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:11 IST

