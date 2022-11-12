Avance Technologies standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 69.61% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net profit of Avance Technologies declined 75.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.61% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.484.872.703.490.040.160.040.160.040.16

