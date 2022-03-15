Avantel hits the roof on bagging order

Avantel was locked in an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 892.40 after the company received the supply order for supply of Loco devices for implementation of RTIS phase - 2 (Real Time Train Information system) for an amount of Rs 125.68 crore.

The net profit of Avantel jumped 13.08% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Net sales rose 16.41% to Rs 29.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020.

Avantel specializes in integrating technologies related to wireless front-end, Satellite Communication, Embedded systems, Signal Processing, Network management and Software development.

