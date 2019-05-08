JUST IN
Avantel reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 14.48 crore

Net profit of Avantel reported to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.03% to Rs 9.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.28% to Rs 50.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.4814.26 2 50.5151.69 -2 OPM %28.185.40 -27.8421.76 - PBDT4.400.72 511 14.3925.82 -44 PBT3.860.23 1578 12.3424.18 -49 NP3.15-1.29 LP 9.5117.30 -45

