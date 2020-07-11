JUST IN
Outcome of board meeting of CARE Ratings
Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 87.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.22% to Rs 3883.18 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts declined 87.59% to Rs 40.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 323.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.22% to Rs 3883.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5814.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3883.185814.56 -33 OPM %2.8810.26 -PBDT153.55589.56 -74 PBT58.77506.87 -88 NP40.09323.09 -88

