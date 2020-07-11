Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 87.59% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.22% to Rs 3883.18 crore

Net profit of Avenue Supermarts declined 87.59% to Rs 40.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 323.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.22% to Rs 3883.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5814.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3883.185814.562.8810.26153.55589.5658.77506.8740.09323.09

