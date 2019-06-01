AVI Polymers standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.51% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of AVI Polymers declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 88.51% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 68.97% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.100.87 -89 0.270.87 -69 OPM %10.0018.39 -7.410 - PBDT0.010.16 -94 0.020 0 PBT0.010.16 -94 0.020 0 NP0.010.20 -95 0.020.05 -60
