JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

AVI Polymers standalone net profit declines 95.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 88.51% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of AVI Polymers declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 88.51% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 68.97% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.100.87 -89 0.270.87 -69 OPM %10.0018.39 -7.410 - PBDT0.010.16 -94 0.020 0 PBT0.010.16 -94 0.020 0 NP0.010.20 -95 0.020.05 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU