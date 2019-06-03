JUST IN
AVI Products India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.38% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of AVI Products India reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.72% to Rs 3.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.181.05 12 3.433.60 -5 OPM %12.715.71 -4.965.28 - PBDT0.160.06 167 0.170.18 -6 PBT0.110 0 0.120.12 0 NP0.09-0.01 LP 0.100.11 -9

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 17:04 IST

