AVI Products India standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 0.74 croreNet profit of AVI Products India declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.740.78 -5 OPM %6.768.97 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.040.07 -43 NP0.040.07 -43
