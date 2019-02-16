JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Infronics Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Avon Mercantile standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net profit of Avon Mercantile declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.571.48 6 OPM %79.6280.41 -PBDT0.090.14 -36 PBT0.090.14 -36 NP0.060.10 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements