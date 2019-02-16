JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cella Space reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 51.68% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.47% to Rs 19.94 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 51.68% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 30.47% to Rs 19.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.9428.68 -30 OPM %8.7816.32 -PBDT2.014.89 -59 PBT1.614.55 -65 NP1.733.58 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements