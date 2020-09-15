Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.34% to Rs 12.61 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 66.67% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.34% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.6116.4512.0511.439.066.628.346.148.004.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)