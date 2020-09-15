Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.34% to Rs 12.61 croreNet profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 66.67% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.34% to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.6116.45 -23 OPM %12.0511.43 -PBDT9.066.62 37 PBT8.346.14 36 NP8.004.80 67
