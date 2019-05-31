AVT Natural Products standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.00% to Rs 100.38 crore

Net profit of Natural Products rose 16.67% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.00% to Rs 100.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.36% to Rs 21.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 330.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 299.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

