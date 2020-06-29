AVTIL Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of AVTIL Enterprise reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 19.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 19.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 78.27% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.94 -100 0.733.36 -78 OPM %0-2079.79 -206.85-572.92 - PBDT1.35-19.55 LP 1.47-19.25 LP PBT1.30-19.57 LP 1.26-19.29 LP NP1.35-19.61 LP 1.31-19.37 LP
