AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2875.00% to Rs 1.19 crore

Net profit of AVTIL Enterprise rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2875.00% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.190.04 2875 OPM %7.56150.00 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.03 100

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:06 IST

