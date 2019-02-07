AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2875.00% to Rs 1.19 croreNet profit of AVTIL Enterprise rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2875.00% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.190.04 2875 OPM %7.56150.00 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.03 100
