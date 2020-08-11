Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Axel Polymers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Axel Tuanzebe hails Harry Maguire for having 'massive impact' on Manchester United
Health always comes first: Axel Witsel expresses concerns over coronavirus
Melissa Fumero welcomes second child Axel
Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 60.85% to Rs 2.13 croreNet loss of Axel Polymers reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.85% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.135.44 -61 OPM %-9.3911.95 -PBDT-0.480.42 PL PBT-0.570.34 PL NP-0.570.34 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU