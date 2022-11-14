JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Stocks end lower on record COVID cases
Business Standard

Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 21.45 crore

Net profit of Axel Polymers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.4517.94 20 OPM %4.805.69 -PBDT0.350.32 9 PBT0.250.20 25 NP0.250.20 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU