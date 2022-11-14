Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 21.45 crore

Net profit of Axel Polymers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

