Axel Polymers standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 21.45 croreNet profit of Axel Polymers rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 21.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.4517.94 20 OPM %4.805.69 -PBDT0.350.32 9 PBT0.250.20 25 NP0.250.20 25
