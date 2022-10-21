Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 65.67% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 24.58% to Rs 20782.80 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 65.67% to Rs 5612.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3387.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 24.58% to Rs 20782.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16682.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income20782.8016682.64 25 OPM %63.7453.08 -PBDT7572.744541.52 67 PBT7572.744541.52 67 NP5612.333387.70 66

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

