Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 65.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 24.58% to Rs 20782.80 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank rose 65.67% to Rs 5612.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3387.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 24.58% to Rs 20782.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16682.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

