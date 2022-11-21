Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1%, rises for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 867.8, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.82% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 867.8, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 18146.15. The Sensex is at 61127.6, down 0.87%. Axis Bank Ltd has slipped around 4.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42437.45, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 870.9, up 1.1% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 26.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.82% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)