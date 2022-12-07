JUST IN
Axis Bank to raise funds up to Rs 12000 cr via Tier II bond issuance

Capital Market 

Axis Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, taxable, non-convertible, Basel III compliant Tier II bonds aggregating to total issue size up to Rs. 12,000 crore.

The offer comprises of a base issue of up to 1,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 1,000 crore with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 11,000 crore.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 19:01 IST

