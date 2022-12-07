Axis Bank to raise funds up to Rs 12000 cr via Tier II bond issuance

-
ALSO READ
Shriram City Union Finance to raise up to Rs 90 cr via NCD issuance
Canara Bank raises Rs 2000 crore via AT 1 bond issuance
Axis Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings
HDFC Life Insurance Company approves NCD issuance up to Rs 350 cr
Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via NCD issuance
-
The offer comprises of a base issue of up to 1,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 1,000 crore with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 11,000 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU