Axis Bank to raise funds up to Rs 12000 cr via Tier II bond issuance

Axis Bank proposes to raise funds by issuing unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, taxable, non-convertible, Basel III compliant Tier II bonds aggregating to total issue size up to Rs. 12,000 crore.

The offer comprises of a base issue of up to 1,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 1,000 crore with a green shoe option to retain oversubscription of up to 11,000 Bonds aggregating to Rs. 11,000 crore.

