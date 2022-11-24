Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 109.05% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 68.84% to Rs 573.27 croreNet profit of Axis Finance rose 109.05% to Rs 150.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.84% to Rs 573.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales573.27339.54 69 OPM %86.3876.28 -PBDT207.5898.62 110 PBT203.9896.39 112 NP150.3571.92 109
