Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 109.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Axis Finance rose 109.05% to Rs 150.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.84% to Rs 573.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.573.27339.5486.3876.28207.5898.62203.9896.39150.3571.92

