G R Infraprojects announces completion of road project in Andhra Pradesh
Business Standard

Axis Finance standalone net profit rises 109.05% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 68.84% to Rs 573.27 crore

Net profit of Axis Finance rose 109.05% to Rs 150.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 68.84% to Rs 573.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 339.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales573.27339.54 69 OPM %86.3876.28 -PBDT207.5898.62 110 PBT203.9896.39 112 NP150.3571.92 109

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

