AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 688.72% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HCL Tech, CARE Ratings, Delta Corp in spotlight
Information Technology stocks rise
JAIN School of Design becomes the official partner for the Bengaluru Design Festival
Information Technology stocks slide
Rotary Club of Arth organises installation ceremony of their newly elected President Pallavi Aggarwal and team
-
Sales rise 43.37% to Rs 193.66 croreNet profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 688.72% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.37% to Rs 193.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales193.66135.08 43 OPM %20.368.51 -PBDT35.1910.65 230 PBT28.094.73 494 NP20.982.66 689
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU