AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 688.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.37% to Rs 193.66 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 688.72% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.37% to Rs 193.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales193.66135.08 43 OPM %20.368.51 -PBDT35.1910.65 230 PBT28.094.73 494 NP20.982.66 689

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:03 IST

