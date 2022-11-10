AXISCADES Technologies consolidated net profit rises 688.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 43.37% to Rs 193.66 crore

Net profit of AXISCADES Technologies rose 688.72% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.37% to Rs 193.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 135.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.193.66135.0820.368.5135.1910.6528.094.7320.982.66

