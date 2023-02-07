JUST IN
Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 13.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 40.37 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 13.92% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.3737.99 6 OPM %9.028.82 -PBDT3.863.46 12 PBT3.252.72 19 NP2.211.94 14

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:33 IST

