Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 13.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.26% to Rs 40.37 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 13.92% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.26% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.3737.999.028.823.863.463.252.722.211.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)