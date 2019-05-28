Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 51.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.23% to Rs 30.13 crore

Net profit of rose 51.43% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 30.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 30.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.55% to Rs 12.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.34% to Rs 110.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

