Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 683.10% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 207.39% in the September 2018 quarter
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
Britannia Industries Q3 up 14 pc at Rs 300 cr
Kesoram Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.25 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Minda Industries Q2 net rises 8 pc to Rs 73 cr
-
Sales rise 101.32% to Rs 28.97 croreNet profit of Axtel Industries rose 683.10% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 101.32% to Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.9714.39 101 OPM %19.959.03 -PBDT6.281.38 355 PBT5.560.71 683 NP5.560.71 683
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU