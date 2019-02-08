JUST IN
Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 683.10% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 101.32% to Rs 28.97 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 683.10% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 101.32% to Rs 28.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.9714.39 101 OPM %19.959.03 -PBDT6.281.38 355 PBT5.560.71 683 NP5.560.71 683

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 13:52 IST

