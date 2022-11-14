Ayoki Merchantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Ayoki Merchantile remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %25.0025.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
