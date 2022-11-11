B & A consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 108.56 croreNet profit of B & A declined 3.11% to Rs 24.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 108.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 106.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales108.56106.22 2 OPM %26.0328.34 -PBDT27.9129.02 -4 PBT26.6827.91 -4 NP24.2725.05 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU