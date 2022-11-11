JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Saianand Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

B & A consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 108.56 crore

Net profit of B & A declined 3.11% to Rs 24.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 108.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 106.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales108.56106.22 2 OPM %26.0328.34 -PBDT27.9129.02 -4 PBT26.6827.91 -4 NP24.2725.05 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU