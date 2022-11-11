B & A consolidated net profit declines 3.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.20% to Rs 108.56 crore

Net profit of B & A declined 3.11% to Rs 24.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 108.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 106.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.108.56106.2226.0328.3427.9129.0226.6827.9124.2725.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)