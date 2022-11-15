JUST IN
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.96 crore in the September 2022 quarter
B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 24.05 crore

Net Loss of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.0523.90 1 OPM %1.8318.20 -PBDT-1.731.73 PL PBT-3.060.20 PL NP-2.08-0.39 -433

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

