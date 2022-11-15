B A G Films & Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.63% to Rs 24.05 crore

Net Loss of B A G Films & Media reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.63% to Rs 24.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.24.0523.901.8318.20-1.731.73-3.060.20-2.08-0.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)