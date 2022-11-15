B.C. Power Controls reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India reports standalone net loss of Rs 52.95 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 42.07% in the September 2022 quarter
Rexnord Electronics & Controls consolidated net profit rises 24.57% in the September 2022 quarter
Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 54.98% in the March 2022 quarter
Markolines Traffic Controls hit record high on bagging order worth Rs 325 cr
-
Sales decline 93.55% to Rs 2.75 croreNet profit of B.C. Power Controls reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 93.55% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.7542.63 -94 OPM %15.270.23 -PBDT0.430.03 1333 PBT0.40-0.03 LP NP0.30-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU