B.C. Power Controls reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of B.C. Power Controls reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 93.55% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.7542.6315.270.230.430.030.40-0.030.30-0.03

