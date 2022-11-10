JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 57.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.83% to Rs 292.70 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 57.58% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 292.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 314.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales292.70314.16 -7 OPM %7.0711.19 -PBDT14.3421.82 -34 PBT11.8019.19 -39 NP5.7413.53 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU