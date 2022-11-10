B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 57.58% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.83% to Rs 292.70 croreNet profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 57.58% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 292.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 314.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales292.70314.16 -7 OPM %7.0711.19 -PBDT14.3421.82 -34 PBT11.8019.19 -39 NP5.7413.53 -58
