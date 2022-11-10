B.L.Kashyap & Sons consolidated net profit declines 57.58% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.83% to Rs 292.70 crore

Net profit of B.L.Kashyap & Sons declined 57.58% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.83% to Rs 292.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 314.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.292.70314.167.0711.1914.3421.8211.8019.195.7413.53

