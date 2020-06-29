JUST IN
Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 19.02% in the March 2020 quarter
B.L.Kashyap & Sons reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 49.46% to Rs 229.83 crore

Net Loss of B.L.Kashyap & Sons reported to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 49.46% to Rs 229.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 153.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.56% to Rs 819.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 769.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales229.83153.77 49 819.68769.25 7 OPM %-3.91-3.93 -2.577.36 - PBDT-22.15-17.91 -24 -32.605.81 PL PBT-24.91-21.19 -18 -44.51-6.02 -639 NP-25.94-14.78 -76 -62.79-6.28 -900

