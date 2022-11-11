B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 62.41% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 8.01 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 62.41% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.017.47 7 OPM %24.3415.26 -PBDT2.941.85 59 PBT2.851.76 62 NP2.161.33 62
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
