JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indo-Global Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

B N Rathi Securities standalone net profit declines 44.12% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.56% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 44.12% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.56% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.834.59 -17 OPM %3.6612.64 -PBDT0.581.00 -42 PBT0.520.94 -45 NP0.380.68 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements