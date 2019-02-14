B N Rathi Securities standalone net profit declines 44.12% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.56% to Rs 3.83 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 44.12% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.56% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.834.59 -17 OPM %3.6612.64 -PBDT0.581.00 -42 PBT0.520.94 -45 NP0.380.68 -44
