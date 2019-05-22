B T Syndicate standalone net profit declines 86.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.87% to Rs 9.68 crore

Net profit of B T Syndicate declined 86.92% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.87% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.55% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 36.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9.6818.2236.2436.09-0.7223.274.887.070.504.282.453.130.504.282.433.130.423.211.822.35

