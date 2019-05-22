JUST IN
B T Syndicate standalone net profit declines 86.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 46.87% to Rs 9.68 crore

Net profit of B T Syndicate declined 86.92% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.87% to Rs 9.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.55% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.42% to Rs 36.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.6818.22 -47 36.2436.09 0 OPM %-0.7223.27 -4.887.07 - PBDT0.504.28 -88 2.453.13 -22 PBT0.504.28 -88 2.433.13 -22 NP0.423.21 -87 1.822.35 -23

