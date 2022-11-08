JUST IN
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Thekkady, Kerala
Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 67.23% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 67.23% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.391.19 -67 OPM %5.138.40 -PBDT0.230.34 -32 PBT0.220.32 -31 NP0.160.17 -6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

