Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 67.23% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Baba Arts declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 67.23% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.391.195.138.400.230.340.220.320.160.17

