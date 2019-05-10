Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 76.62% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Baba Arts update on buyback of shares
India, Pakistan in touch over Kartarpur corridor: Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria
Mukta Arts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Gadkari collapses at function, says he's now fine
'Bigger and better', Serendipity Arts Festival opens Saturday
-
Sales decline 96.12% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of Baba Arts declined 76.62% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.12% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.95% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.30% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.051.29 -96 0.871.41 -38 OPM %-240.0041.86 -13.79-7.80 - PBDT0.200.79 -75 1.621.05 54 PBT0.190.77 -75 1.570.95 65 NP0.180.77 -77 1.391.03 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU