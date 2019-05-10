Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 76.62% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Baba Arts declined 76.62% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 96.12% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.95% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.30% to Rs 0.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.051.29 -96 0.871.41 -38 OPM %-240.0041.86 -13.79-7.80 - PBDT0.200.79 -75 1.621.05 54 PBT0.190.77 -75 1.570.95 65 NP0.180.77 -77 1.391.03 35

