Bacil Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bacil Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kappac Pharma reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Strides Pharma posts net loss of Rs 206.57 cr for Mar quarter
AstraZeneca Pharma India receives import and market permission for Dapagliflozin film coated tablet
Natco Pharma slips after Q4 PAT falls 22%
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Bacil Pharma reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU