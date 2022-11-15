JUST IN
Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 13.38 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 15.35% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.3812.31 9 OPM %61.5163.77 -PBDT3.402.94 16 PBT3.312.87 15 NP2.482.15 15

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:15 IST

