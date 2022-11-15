Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 13.38 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 15.35% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 13.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.3812.3161.5163.773.402.943.312.872.482.15

